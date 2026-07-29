Willie Nelson Urges Hometown To Reject Data Centers

Country music icon Willie Nelson, aged 93, is speaking out against the construction of data centers in his hometown of Abbott, Texas. In an open letter shared on social media, Nelson called on residents to resist these developments, which he claims are detrimental to the environment and local communities. He described data centers as "loud, water thieving, light polluting" facilities that threaten rural America's character and resources.

Nelson emphasized that the strength of rural areas lies in their people, open spaces, and local businesses, not in large industrial projects. He warned that data centers could deplete water resources, increase light pollution, and encroach on farmland, ultimately harming small family farmers' livelihoods. His concerns echo those of environmental and community groups across the country, who have raised alarms about the impact of data centers on local resources and infrastructure.

In Texas, the debate over data center expansion is particularly heated. Governor Greg Abbott has previously proposed regulations to manage their environmental impact, including requirements for power generation and water reuse. However, Nelson's stance adds a significant voice to the opposition, given his longstanding advocacy for rural communities through initiatives like Farm Aid.

As demand for AI infrastructure grows, rural communities nationwide face similar challenges.