Former Chargers Star Smith Dead At 64

Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died at the age of 64, as announced by his family on Wednesday (July 29). The cause of death was dementia induced by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to repetitive head trauma. Smith, a prominent figure in football, played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Chargers after being drafted fifth overall in 1983 out of the University of Arkansas.

Smith's family released a heartfelt statement, expressing their sorrow and highlighting his bravery and strength throughout his battle with dementia. They described him as a devoted father, husband, and friend who brought joy and laughter to those around him. Smith is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hunt, a longtime anchor at 10News, and their daughter, Savannah.

During his career, Smith was known for his defensive prowess, accumulating 15 career interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries, and 13 forced fumbles. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and was named to the Chargers' 50th anniversary team. After retiring from the NFL, Smith transitioned to a successful career in sports broadcasting, serving as the sports director at an ABC affiliate in San Diego and co-hosting a popular radio show.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos remarked that Smith was "truly, larger than life," acknowledging his impact both on and off the field. The family has not yet announced details for a memorial celebration.