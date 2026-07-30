Jake Paul's MVP Merges With PFL

In a significant development in the world of mixed martial arts, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has merged with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Announced Thursday (July 30), this merger aims to create a major combat sports company that will challenge the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for market dominance.

The merger will see the PFL brand transition to MVP MMA over the coming months. The new entity will be led by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, with PFL CEO John Martin continuing as the CEO of MVP MMA. The combined company will manage a roster of nearly 400 athletes across both boxing and MMA, backed by financial commitments from PFL shareholders 885 Capital and Knighthead Capital Management.

Paul, who co-founded MVP in 2021, has been a disruptive force in combat sports, hosting high-profile events like the record-breaking Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight on Netflix. This merger is expected to accelerate MVP's growth in MMA, with plans to offer competitive compensation to attract top fighters.

The PFL, known for acquiring Bellator MMA in 2023, has established itself as a strong competitor to the UFC. The merger combines MVP's marketing expertise with PFL's established fighter roster, which includes names like Usman Nurmagomedov and AJ McKee.

With a broadcast deal with ESPN expiring at the end of 2026, the merged company is poised to make a significant impact in the combat sports industry. Paul has expressed interest in making his MMA debut under the new brand, signaling exciting times ahead for fans and fighters alike.