Mayfield Feels "Disrespected" By Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed feelings of being "disrespected" and "undervalued" after failing to secure a contract extension before the start of the 2026 training camp. The 31-year-old quarterback, who has started every game for Tampa Bay since joining in 2023, will play the 2026 season on an expiring deal. According to Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers offered Mayfield a two-year deal worth significantly less than $50 million annually.

Mayfield, who signed a three-year, $100 million contract in 2024, ranks 16th among NFL quarterbacks in terms of average salary. His current deal carries a cap hit of approximately $40 million for the upcoming season. Despite the lack of a new agreement, Mayfield remains focused on the upcoming season and hopes for a healthier campaign after dealing with injuries in 2025.

The Buccaneers have the option to use the franchise tag on Mayfield for the 2027 season, which could see the tag value rise to around $50 million. As Pewter Report noted, the team wants Mayfield to prove his worth before committing to a substantial new contract. General Manager Jason Licht has stated the team's desire to keep Mayfield, emphasizing that they are not worried about his mindset.

While Mayfield's future with the Buccaneers remains uncertain, the team's other cornerstone player, defensive tackle Vita Vea, has reportedly requested a trade following stalled contract negotiations. As the 2026 season unfolds, Mayfield's performance will likely play a crucial role in determining his long-term future with the team.