NBA Drops Plans For Middle East Games

The NBA has decided to cancel its plans for preseason games in the Middle East due to ongoing regional tensions. According to ESPN, the league had been in discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards to play exhibition games in Abu Dhabi and Qatar this year. Despite the cancellation, the NBA plans to return to the region in the future under existing agreements with Abu Dhabi.

The league has held preseason games in the Middle East for the past five years. The partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism remains strong, as evidenced by a recent extension of their agreement. The NBA and Abu Dhabi are also working on launching a global academy in the United Arab Emirates' capital, focusing on developing top young players from the region and beyond.

The decision to cancel this year's games comes amid a backdrop of increased efforts to grow basketball's popularity in the Middle East. Fox 8 reports that basketball participation in the UAE has increased by 60% since the NBA began its annual preseason trips in 2022. The league is committed to continuing its collaboration with Abu Dhabi to further enhance basketball's reach and engagement in the region.