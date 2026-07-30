Ohio Man Found Shot Execution Style While Camping On Puerto Rico Beach

Tyler Wilkin, a 35-year-old Ohio native living in Puerto Rico, was discovered shot to death in an execution-style killing while camping alone at a remote beach on the Caribbean island earlier this month. The case has sparked concern from family and friends who say local authorities have made little progress in the investigation.

A beachgoer found Wilkin's body near Playa La Selva in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, at approximately 6 a.m. on July 10, according to WKRC. Police determined he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of his head at close range.

Wilkin had moved to Puerto Rico from Wilmington, Ohio, in January 2024 and had been camping at the forest-isolated beach since July 8, when his girlfriend, Iva Mo, dropped him off at the campsite. For two days, Wilkin sent pictures and videos to friends showing his campsite and his catch-and-cook activities. However, his messages also included troubling references to an individual he called "the howler."

"He had texted to one of our friends saying, 'The howler is back!'" Mo told WXIX. "And then, at two in the morning, like two hours later, he said something like, 'This guy is getting rowdy, LOL.' And that was the last that we ever heard of him."

According to Mo, Wilkin had described the person as someone who was lighting fireworks near his campsite and howling like a wolf. When Wilkin failed to send his routine "Good morning, love" text message at 6 a.m. on July 10, Mo became concerned.

Charles Bucher, one of Wilkin's close friends, went directly to the Luquillo police station after hearing about a murder at the beach. "Right then and there, I sort of presumed the worst," Bucher said. Police confirmed his fears, informing him and Mo that Wilkin had been found shot to death.

Frustrated with the investigation's progress, Wilkin's loved ones have organized a fundraiser to hire a private investigator. The campaign has already raised more than $25,000.

"We are determined to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the truth, and these additional funds will help us cover any and all expenses that may arise during the private investigation," organizer Lilly Wright wrote. "Tyler deserved a full life, and he deserves for every possible avenue to be e