Pope Leo Says He'll Visit U.S. "Soon"

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Catholic Church, announced plans to visit the United States "soon" during an interview with NBC News aired Wednesday (July 29). The Chicago-born pontiff expressed his deep affection for America, stating, "I have great love for America, but I understand my mission." While he holds American principles dear, he emphasized his primary role as the Pope.

Despite his intentions, the Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo will not travel to the U.S. in 2026. According to the National Catholic Reporter, the Holy See Press Office announced in February that a U.S. visit would not occur during the first year of his pontificate, coinciding with the country's semiquincentennial. The Vatican traditionally avoids scheduling papal visits close to elections, which complicates potential travel plans.

Pope Leo's travel itinerary includes a visit to Africa after Easter, with possible stops in Algeria and Angola. Additionally, he plans to visit Spain and Peru later this year. The pope's travel schedule has been relatively light, with only one international trip to Turkey and Lebanon so far. He aims to foster dialogue and build bridges between the Christian and Muslim worlds during his travels.

While a U.S. visit remains uncertain, Pope Leo's focus on global outreach and fostering international relationships continues. His commitment to his mission as the Pope remains at the forefront of his plans.