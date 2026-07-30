Rays' Ace Leaves Start Early With Back Tightness
By iHeartRadio
July 30, 2026
Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images
Tampa Bay Rays' ace Shane McClanahan exited today's game against the Texas Rangers with back tightness. The left-handed pitcher had been performing well through the first three innings but experienced a noticeable decline in command and velocity. This setback raises concerns for the Rays as the MLB trade deadline approaches on Monday (August 3).
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio