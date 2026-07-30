Rays' Ace Leaves Start Early With Back Tightness

By iHeartRadio

July 30, 2026

Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays
Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays' ace Shane McClanahan exited today's game against the Texas Rangers with back tightness. The left-handed pitcher had been performing well through the first three innings but experienced a noticeable decline in command and velocity. This setback raises concerns for the Rays as the MLB trade deadline approaches on Monday (August 3).

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices