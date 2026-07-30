RFK Jr. Debuts Cooking Show Today

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, is launching a new cooking show today (Thursday, July 30) called "The Real Food Show." The program aims to teach Americans how to cook affordable meals using the new dietary guidelines set by his agency. The guidelines emphasize protein at every meal, along with full-fat dairy, vegetables, fruits, and grains.

Kennedy, known for his advocacy against processed foods, believes that cooking at home can be cheaper and healthier than fast food. He told USA Today that many Americans have forgotten how to cook, calling it a "lost art." The show will feature celebrity chefs like Andrew Gruel and Robert Irvine, and it will be available online at hhs.gov/real-food-show.

The new dietary guidelines, introduced in January, have been met with both praise and skepticism. Kennedy argues that the guidelines are not more expensive than processed foods, countering public concerns. The show will demonstrate how to prepare meals for less than $5 per serving.

Kennedy's initiative is part of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, which aims to combat chronic diseases by reducing environmental toxins and ultra-processed foods. The movement has gained bipartisan support, especially among a group known as MAHA Moms.

Kennedy credits his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, as the better cook in their household. He admits to preparing simple meals but praises Hines for her cooking and baking skills. The show will also highlight the importance of cooking as a way to connect with family and combat loneliness.