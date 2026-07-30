Tagovailoa Returns To Practice After Back Issue

The Atlanta Falcons' training camp is regaining momentum as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice today (Thursday, July 30) after missing the opening session due to a back issue. Tagovailoa's return is a positive sign for the Falcons, who are eager to solidify their quarterback lineup for the upcoming season.

Tagovailoa is expected to compete for the starting position for Week 1, once Michael Penix Jr. is fully cleared to return from his ACL injury. Penix, who is recovering from his third ACL reconstruction, continues to participate in individual drills and 7-on-7s, but is not yet cleared for full team drills. According to NFL.com, Penix may be ready in about four weeks, aligning with the end of August.

The Falcons' head coach, Kevin Stefanski, expressed confidence in both quarterbacks' recovery plans, emphasizing the importance of patience and proper rehabilitation. "We have put total trust into Mike and the medical team," Stefanski said, as reported by The Falcoholic.

While Tagovailoa and Penix work towards full fitness, the Falcons have adjusted their roster by releasing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian and signing Cooper Rush. Rush and rookie Jack Strand are currently leading team drills.

The Falcons are hopeful that both Tagovailoa and Penix will be ready for the start of the season, ensuring a competitive quarterback lineup..