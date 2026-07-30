U.S. Launches Strikes on Iran After Missile Attack

The United States launched a series of strikes on Iran Wednesday night (July 29), following an attempted missile attack by Iran on U.S. forces in the Middle East the night before. According to CNN, U.S. Central Command reported that all Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted in that attack. Wednesday's strikes targeted dozens of sites, including military command centers and missile facilities, aiming to diminish threats to American forces and allies.

Prior to the strikes, President Donald Trump said "It's our turn," and promised to hit Iran "very hard." Despite the escalation, Trump expressed hope for diplomatic resolutions, suggesting ongoing negotiations.

The conflict has also impacted global oil markets, with prices rising due to increased tensions. The U.S. and Iran have been engaged in ongoing hostilities, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint. Despite the military actions, both sides have expressed interest in finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.