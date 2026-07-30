Waymo Resumes Freeway Operations After Software Fix

Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company, is resuming its robotaxi operations on freeways in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles after addressing a significant software issue. The company had halted freeway operations two months ago due to difficulties in navigating construction zones. According to a report by azcentral.com, Waymo spokesperson Sandy Karp stated, "We are welcoming riders on freeways again after implementing software updates to improve our performance around highway construction zones."

The pause, which began on May 19, was initiated after regulators identified that Waymo's software was not reliably recognizing freeway construction zones. This led to a voluntary recall of nearly 4,000 vehicles, following 13 incidents where robotaxis entered closed construction zones. No injuries or collisions were reported during these incidents. The recall affected Waymo's 5th-generation automated driving system (ADS), as detailed in a report by NBC Bay Area.

The software updates aim to enhance scene recognition and routing around construction zones, allowing Waymo to restore freeway service. The company plans to gradually reintroduce its robotaxis to freeways, starting with Phoenix and expanding to other cities. The timing coincides with legislative efforts by Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.) to establish national safety standards for autonomous vehicles, as reported by AI Weekly.

Waymo's return to freeway operations marks a significant step in its efforts to ensure safety and reliability in autonomous driving. The company continues to operate its commercial robotaxi service in 11 U.S. markets and plans to expand internationally later this year.