49ers Bring Back Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million. This move comes as the team faces a shortage of healthy wide receivers, with Ricky Pearsall dealing with a knee injury that might sideline him for the entire season. Samuel, who played for the 49ers from 2019 to 2024, returns to a familiar environment after a year with the Washington Commanders.

Samuel was a key player during his initial tenure with the 49ers, helping the team reach two Super Bowls. He recorded 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns over six seasons. Despite a challenging season with the Commanders, where he still managed 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns, Samuel's return is expected to bolster the 49ers' offense.

With Christian Kirk also sidelined by a calf injury, the 49ers' decision to bring back Samuel is strategic. The team aims to leverage his familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan's system and his versatility on the field. Samuel will join a receiving corps that includes veteran Mike Evans and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling.

Samuel's return is anticipated to provide stability and experience to the 49ers' offense as they prepare for the upcoming season. His ability to adapt quickly to the team's playbook is expected to be a significant asset, especially with tight end George Kittle also recovering from an injury.