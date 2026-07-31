DOJ Drops Charges Against Olympian Over Reflecting Pool Damage

The Department of Justice has decided to drop the felony charges against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who was accused of damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The decision was announced after a legal brief revealed that the damage was due to a flawed installation by the contractor, not Hearn's actions. Hearn had pleaded not guilty to the charges, maintaining that he did not cause the damage.

The charges stemmed from an incident where Hearn allegedly caused over $1,000 in damage to the pool. However, the court filing indicated that the sealant lining the bottom of the pool began peeling almost immediately after its installation. According to NBC News, a key witness testified that the pool was already damaged before Hearn's alleged actions, and repairs would have been necessary regardless.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, led by Jeanine Pirro, initially charged Hearn with property destruction, but the case faced scrutiny as evidence suggested the damage was pre-existing. Hearn's legal team argued that the charges were based on a "concocted narrative" and questioned the grand jury's understanding of the legal standards required for a felony charge.

The case gained attention when President Donald Trump called the incident vandalism. However, the DOJ's decision to drop the charges reflects the findings that the damage was not caused by Hearn. The States Newsroom reported that the pool had substantial pre-existing damage, including leaks and worn expansion joints, which required repair.

Hearn, who competed in three Summer Olympics, expressed relief at the decision. His supporters, including members of the canoe and kayak community, rallied behind him, emphasizing his dedication to representing the U.S. and maintaining National Park Service property.