Iran May Be Behind Minnesota Cyber Attack

A series of cyberattacks targeting over 30 water systems in Minnesota may be linked to Iran, according to multiple reports from U.S. officials. The attacks, which occurred on Sunday (July 26) and Monday (July 27), have raised concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in the state. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert warning that cyber threat actors are attempting to modify passwords to lock out operators.

The FBI has acknowledged the intrusions but has not assigned responsibility. However, security researchers at Tenable believe the attack bears the hallmarks of CyberAv3ngers, a hacking group linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The attacks disrupted operations at several water treatment facilities, with Braham experiencing a temporary shutdown. In response, cities like Plymouth disconnected cellular-connected equipment to prevent further intrusions.

Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) confirmed that the attacks targeted programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and were part of a coordinated effort. The agency is working with federal authorities to investigate the incident. CISA has urged water utilities to protect themselves by disconnecting PLCs from the internet and using secure gateways for remote access.

The cyberattacks coincide with heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, following recent conflicts and cyber operations. The vulnerability of small water utilities to such attacks has been highlighted, with many relying on outdated technology and limited resources. As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on identifying the attackers and preventing future incidents.