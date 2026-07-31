Orioles Add Catching Depth In Trade

The Baltimore Orioles have bolstered their catching lineup by acquiring veteran catcher Jake Rogers from the Detroit Tigers. The trade, finalized on Thursday (July 30), saw the Orioles send minor league right-hander Zane Barnhart to the Tigers. This move comes as Baltimore seeks to strengthen its roster amid a push for an American League Wild Card spot.

The Orioles have faced challenges behind the plate due to injuries to top catchers Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo, both of whom are currently on the injured list. In their absence, Baltimore's backup catchers have struggled offensively, combining for just two hits in 35 at-bats since July 19.

Rogers, a 31-year-old catcher, was designated for assignment by the Tigers earlier this week. Despite a challenging 2026 season where he batted .161 with three home runs, Rogers brings experience and leadership to the Orioles. Baltimore's president of baseball operations, Mike Elias, expressed optimism about Rogers' addition, citing his ability to manage pitching staffs and his potential to provide some offensive power.

For the Tigers, the trade provides an opportunity to develop Barnhart, a 24-year-old reliever who has shown promise in Double-A. Detroit's president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, highlighted Barnhart's ability to handle high-leverage situations as a key factor in the trade.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches on August 3, both teams may consider additional roster moves. The Orioles, currently holding a 53-56 record, remain in the thick of the Wild Card race and hope Rogers' presence will help stabilize their catching situation until Rutschman and Basallo return.