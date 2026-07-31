Saints Extend Chris Olave With Mega Deal

The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Chris Olave to a four-year contract extension worth up to $132 million, with $90 million guaranteed. This deal, reported by ESPN, rewards Olave for his impressive performance last season, where he caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns.

Olave, drafted 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, has been a standout player for the Saints. Over his four-year career, he has accumulated 3,728 yards and 19 touchdowns in 55 games. Despite facing challenges such as multiple concussions and a blood clot scare, Olave has remained a key player for the team.

The Saints and Olave had been in contract discussions for nearly a year. NFL.com reports that Olave expressed optimism about the extension during organized team activities, and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis shared confidence in reaching an agreement.

This extension places Olave under contract through 2030, making it the most lucrative deal for a Saints wide receiver since Michael Thomas's contract in 2019. Olave's performance in the 2025 season, where he played 16 games and achieved career highs, solidified his importance to the team's future plans.

Despite his health concerns, Olave's commitment to the Saints remains strong. He expressed gratitude to the team for their support during his challenging times. As reported by Yahoo Sports, Olave stated, "This is where I want to be, man. They took a chance on me."