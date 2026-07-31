Space Junk To Impact Moon Next Week

A five-ton piece of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to collide with the moon next week, marking a rare human-made impact on the lunar surface. The collision is expected to occur on Tuesday (August 5) at approximately 2:34 a.m. ET, near the Einstein crater on the moon's western limb. The rocket, which was launched in January 2025, will hit the moon at a speed of 5,400 miles per hour.

According to astronomer Bill Gray, who has been tracking the object, the impact will likely vaporize the booster, create a flash of light, and excavate a fresh crater. The event offers scientists a unique opportunity to study the moon's composition and the dynamics of impact events.

Benjamin Fernando, a postdoctoral researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory, highlights the scientific potential of the event. Researchers know the mass and speed of the rocket's upper stage, allowing them to use this as a "calibration event" to test techniques for studying natural impacts. The impact will also provide insights into potential risks for future lunar missions, as NASA plans to return astronauts to the moon by 2028.

The flash from the impact will be too faint for the naked eye but might be visible through telescopes. Scientists encourage amateur astronomers to observe the event and report any sightings. The impact plume could reach altitudes of 47 to 60 miles, according to William Jo, a graduate research assistant at the University of Texas, Austin.

As the Falcon 9's upper stage was abandoned in a moon-crossing orbit, it is unclear if SpaceX anticipated this collision. The event underscores the importance of understanding the risks posed by space debris, especially as lunar exploration intensifies.