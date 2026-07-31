Tigers Scratch Mize From Start Amid Trade Interest

The Detroit Tigers have decided to scratch right-hander Casey Mize from his scheduled start against the Athletics in West Sacramento on Friday (July 31), opting instead for a bullpen game. This move, reported by multiple sources, is seen as a potential precursor to a trade, given Mize's expiring contract and strong performance this season. The Tigers made a similar decision two years ago with Jack Flaherty before trading him to the Dodgers.

If Mize is not traded, he is expected to pitch the opener in Seattle on Tuesday (August 4). Meanwhile, the market for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal remains robust, with several top contenders expressing interest ahead of Monday evening's trade deadline. Skubal, a two-time American League Cy Young winner, could significantly boost any team's rotation.

The Tigers are in a position to reshape their season in the next 72 hours, with other players like second baseman Gleyber Torres also attracting interest from teams aiming for the playoffs. According to Yahoo Sports, no deal is imminent for Mize, and the decision to hold him back is precautionary as the trade deadline approaches.

The Tigers' decision comes amid a competitive market, with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays having strong farm systems that could offer valuable returns. ESPN reports that the Tigers stand to gain significantly if they decide to trade Skubal, as they would receive more than a compensatory draft pick.

The coming days will be crucial for the Tigers as they navigate potential trades and look to capitalize on their assets before the deadline.