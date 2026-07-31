Women's Hoops Players Push For Union

Dozens of women's college basketball players are making a push to be recognized as a union. The United College Athletes Association officially launched today at Oregon State University, where ten of the 13 players on the roster have signed union authorization cards. The group claims to have more than 100 women signed up to negotiate with their respective schools, with plans to eventually launch collective bargaining units for all NCAA sports.

The push for unionization comes amidst ongoing debates about college athletes' rights and compensation. Players like LSU's Jada Williams and Maryland's Oluchi Okananwa have voiced their support for collective bargaining, arguing that it provides a more stable framework for addressing athlete concerns than the proposed Protect College Sports Act. According to Front Office Sports, the bill, which recently passed the Senate Commerce Committee, would codify rules for athlete NIL and revenue-sharing rights but also allow the NCAA to impose restrictions that players find unfavorable.

Mikayla Pivec, a former Oregon State player and co-founder of the United College Athletes Association, testified at a Senate panel hearing, highlighting the need for better protections and compensation for college athletes. She emphasized that despite the introduction of NIL guidelines, many athletes still struggle financially. As reported by News from the States, Pivec argued that the NCAA has failed to adequately protect college athletes.

Athletes.org, a players association for college athletes, is also advocating for a collective bargaining agreement in college sports. They aim to provide athletes with the collective voice and support needed to negotiate better terms for their collegiate experience.

The movement for unionization is gaining momentum, with athletes pushing for a model similar to professional sports. However, legal hurdles remain, as college athletes have not yet been legally deemed employees, preventing them from forming a union under current laws. Despite these challenges, players remain optimistic about the future of collective bargaining in college sports.