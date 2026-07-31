World Cup Expansion Study To Begin

FIFA is set to explore the possibility of expanding the 2030 FIFA World Cup to 64 teams, a move that could reshape the future of international soccer. According to ESPN, FIFA has initiated a consultation process to evaluate the potential expansion from the current 48-team format. The decision is expected by August 14.

This study comes amid significant opposition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's controversial proposal to sell a controlling stake in the World Cup and other major competitions to private investors. Yahoo Sports reports that UEFA, Concacaf, and the Asian Football Confederation have rejected the proposal, citing concerns over the potential for private investors to push for larger and more frequent tournaments.

Despite the backlash, FIFA distributed a research brief on July 30, outlining the plan to appoint an independent agency to assess the expansion's impact on the tournament and the broader football ecosystem. The agency's proposals are due by August 7, with a final decision scheduled for August 14. Full analysis is expected by September 11, just days before Infantino's deadline for his sell-off plan.

Infantino's proposal has already faced significant setbacks, including the resignation of his senior adviser, Carlos Cordeiro, who called the plan "a bad deal for football." The proposal's most contentious aspect involves selling minority stakes to private investors, with Thrive Eternal, led by Joshua Kushner, earmarked to lead the investor group.

The expansion study will focus on assessing the tournament's revenue potential and its impact on stakeholders, including brands, broadcasters, and federations. As FIFA navigates this complex landscape, the outcome of the study could significantly influence the future of the World Cup and international soccer.