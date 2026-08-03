Braves Acquire Relief Help From Angels

By iHeartRadio

August 3, 2026

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Angels
Photo: Luiza Moraes / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring left-handed pitcher Brent Suter from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. This move comes as the Braves look to strengthen their roster ahead of the trade deadline. Suter, a 36-year-old middle-innings specialist, is known for inducing soft contact and will be under contract with the Braves for the remainder of the season.

The trade is part of the Braves' strategy to enhance their pitching depth as they aim for postseason success. Suter's experience and ability to manage middle innings make him a valuable addition to the Braves' bullpen. The team hopes his presence will provide stability and consistency during crucial games.

The Angels, on the other hand, acquire infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr., who will add depth to their infield options. The trade reflects both teams' efforts to address specific needs as the season progresses.

This acquisition is part of a broader trend of roster adjustments by the Braves, who recently signed right-handed reliever Robert Suarez and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The Braves are focused on maintaining their competitive edge and making a strong push in the postseason.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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