Chiefs WR Worthy Nursing Sprained Shoulder

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is nursing a mild shoulder sprain, but head coach Andy Reid expects him to return to practice later this week. Worthy sustained the injury during practice over the weekend, where he made an impressive catch but landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. Despite the setback, Reid assured fans that Worthy's injury is minor.

In addition to Worthy, rookie wideout Cyrus Allen also left practice with an injury. Allen suffered a bruised shin after colliding with a teammate during a punt drill. Initially concerning, the injury was later deemed minor, and Allen is expected to return to practice soon. Allen, a standout in training camp, has been showing promise as a receiver and special teams player.

Both players' quick recoveries are crucial for the Chiefs, especially as they aim to improve their wide receiver depth. The team is looking to bounce back from a 6-11 season and missing the playoffs last year. Worthy, a former first-round pick, is entering his third season with the Chiefs. He had a solid rookie year with 638 yards and nine touchdowns but faced challenges last season with a previous shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Allen, a fifth-round draft pick, has been impressing coaches with his performance in camp. His ability to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a highlight, showcasing his potential to contribute significantly to the team's offense this season.