Cornyn, Tillis Back Blanche For Attorney General

Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have announced their support for Todd Blanche as the next Attorney General. This decision follows the formal termination of a controversial $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund" by Blanche, who is currently the acting Attorney General. The fund was intended to compensate individuals, including January 6 defendants, who claimed they were unfairly targeted by the Justice Department.

The fund had been a significant roadblock in Blanche's confirmation process, with both Cornyn and Tillis previously withholding their votes. However, after Blanche issued a formal order on Sunday (August 2) rescinding the fund, the senators expressed their gratitude for his cooperation and announced their intention to support his nomination. Cornyn's spokesperson confirmed the agreement, stating that the Department of Justice had issued a binding document terminating the fund and clarifying the scope of tax audit protections previously granted to President Trump and his family.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Blanche's nomination on Tuesday (August 4). With Cornyn and Tillis's support, Blanche is expected to advance through the committee. The full Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, will then vote on his confirmation. The Wall Street Journal reports that the fund's termination was a key factor in moving the nomination forward.

Despite the formal rescission, CNBC notes that former President Trump continues to advocate for the fund, describing it as a necessary reimbursement for those affected by the January 6 events. However, Blanche's order has clarified that the fund will not proceed, potentially clearing the path for his confirmation as Attorney General.