Cuba Goes Dark As Power Grid Collapses

Cuba is facing a severe energy crisis as the national power grid collapsed on Sunday (August 2), leaving 10 million people without electricity. The island-wide blackout followed a regional outage that had already affected Havana and Matanzas. Emergency crews attribute the collapse to critical fuel shortages and deteriorated infrastructure. There is no timeline yet for when power will be restored.

According to Reuters, Cuba's energy infrastructure has been neglected for decades, leading to frequent blackouts. The grid has collapsed four times in the past six months, a situation exacerbated by constrained access to foreign capital and a failure to modernize energy options. The aging thermal power plants, which run on poor-quality heavy crude oil, have become less reliable, causing widespread outages.

The IEEE Spectrum reports that Cuba's energy crisis is rooted in inadequate investment, substandard fuel, and deferred maintenance. The Antonio Guiteras plant in Matanzas, a key facility, often breaks down due to a lack of replacement parts. Cuba has attempted to compensate for power deficits by renting floating thermal power plants from countries like Turkey, but financial constraints have led to their withdrawal.

The Cuban government is taking steps to address the crisis. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz announced economic reforms, including the approval of foreign investment ventures to import and sell fuel, as reported by CNN. However, these measures are incremental, and it will take time for significant changes to be felt.