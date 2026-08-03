Dodgers Add Another Arm

The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their pitching lineup by acquiring left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic from the Kansas City Royals, as reported by ESPN. In exchange, the Dodgers are sending minor league right-hander Carlos Duran to the Royals. Bubic, who has been on the injured list since mid-May due to elbow and shoulder issues, has recently started a throwing program, indicating his return to form.

Bubic, a promising lefty, had a 2.55 ERA last season and even made the All-Star team. His addition to the Dodgers comes just before baseball's trade deadline, as teams look to strengthen their rosters for the playoff push. The Dodgers hope Bubic can contribute to their rotation once he fully recovers.

This trade is part of a larger strategy by the Dodgers to enhance their pitching depth. The Royals, meanwhile, are focusing on acquiring young talent to rebuild their team. The trade deadline is a crucial period for teams to make strategic moves, and this acquisition by the Dodgers could play a significant role in their postseason aspirations.