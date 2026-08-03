Dodgers Add Another Arm

By iHeartRadio

August 3, 2026

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals
Photo: Jay Biggerstaff / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their pitching lineup by acquiring left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic from the Kansas City Royals, as reported by ESPN. In exchange, the Dodgers are sending minor league right-hander Carlos Duran to the Royals. Bubic, who has been on the injured list since mid-May due to elbow and shoulder issues, has recently started a throwing program, indicating his return to form.

Bubic, a promising lefty, had a 2.55 ERA last season and even made the All-Star team. His addition to the Dodgers comes just before baseball's trade deadline, as teams look to strengthen their rosters for the playoff push. The Dodgers hope Bubic can contribute to their rotation once he fully recovers.

This trade is part of a larger strategy by the Dodgers to enhance their pitching depth. The Royals, meanwhile, are focusing on acquiring young talent to rebuild their team. The trade deadline is a crucial period for teams to make strategic moves, and this acquisition by the Dodgers could play a significant role in their postseason aspirations.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices