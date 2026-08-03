Ex-Purdue Guard Smith Not Returning To School

Former Purdue men's basketball star Braden Smith will not be returning to college, despite a recent ruling that could have allowed it. Smith's agents confirmed to CBS Sports that his college career is over, even though he hasn't signed a professional contract yet. The 23-year-old was drafted in the second round of this year's NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, who then traded his rights to the Indiana Pacers.

A Colorado judge recently granted a blanket fifth year of eligibility to student-athletes who graduated this year but haven't signed with a pro team. This ruling, issued by Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado, allows athletes from the high school class of 2022, who thought their college careers were over, to be eligible for another season. The decision has sparked significant debate and potential chaos in college sports, as most teams have already finalized their rosters for the upcoming season.

Despite the opportunity to return, Smith has chosen to focus on his professional career. His decision comes as the NCAA plans to appeal the ruling, which they argue could disrupt the structure of college athletics. NCAA chief legal officer Scott Bearby criticized the ruling, stating that it could cause chaos and harm thousands of student-athletes already on campus.

Smith, a standout at Purdue, became the NCAA's all-time assist leader during his college career. He was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and the 2025 Cousy Award winner. His decision to move forward with his professional career aligns with his achievements and aspirations. As Purdue's head coach Matt Painter stated, "From day one, Braden has shown the resolve, determination, and attitude to get to the next level."