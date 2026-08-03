Nauru Changes Name To Naoero

The island nation formerly known as Nauru has officially changed its name to Naoero, a move that honors its native language and cultural identity. The decision, approved unanimously by Nauru's Parliament, reflects a broader effort to reclaim the nation's heritage from colonial influences. President David Adeang confirmed that plans for a national referendum were dropped, as the name Naoero already holds significance among the people and is featured on the national coat of arms.

The change was announced in late July, and international organizations and countries have been notified. The transition process is underway, with the name Naoero being adopted by the postal service, national health service, and utility provider. The island, located in the South Pacific, is the world's second-smallest United Nations member by land area and population, with about 11,000 residents.

The name Nauru originated during European colonization, when the island's native name, Naoero, was altered for easier pronunciation by foreigners. President Adeang emphasized that the renaming is not a political move but a heritage-centered effort to preserve "the legacy of our ancestors" and strengthen "the future of our children." The Nauruan language, known as dorerin Naoero, is classified as "severely endangered" by UNESCO. Although still spoken in the community, it is not taught in schools, though plans to incorporate it into the curriculum are in place.

The change aligns Naoero with other countries that have altered their names to reflect local languages, such as Türkiye and Eswatini. The move is seen as a step toward cultural revitalization and continuity. While the name change may take time to become universally recognized, it is already in use by the Australian high commission in its communications.

For Naoeroans like Arcmen Willis, a wrestler who has represented the country internationally, the change is significant for how the nation is recognized globally. "It's good to keep our identity," he said, emphasizing the importance of correct pronunciation and cultural preservation.