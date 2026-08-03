Niners' WR Injuries Mount; Evans Latest On Shelf

The San Francisco 49ers are grappling with a series of injuries in their wide receiver lineup during training camp in Santa Clara, California. Veteran Mike Evans is the latest to join the injured list due to a quad strain, with no set timeline for his return. Evans joins fellow wideouts Christian Kirk and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling on the sidelines. Kirk is dealing with a calf strain, while Stribling has hamstring tightness.

The team is already missing star receiver Ricky Pearsall Jr., who is out for the season following knee surgery. Pearsall, a first-round pick in 2024, has struggled with injuries, including a PCL issue that resurfaced this preseason. His absence puts pressure on other receivers to step up, especially with Kyle Shanahan recovering from a car accident, adding another layer of complexity to the team's challenges.

The 49ers are relying on their depth, with players like Jacob Cowing and DeMarcus Robinson expected to fill the gaps. Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, who has shown promise in camp, is anticipated to take on a significant role. The team has also been auditioning free agent receivers to bolster their ranks.

Despite these setbacks, the 49ers remain optimistic about their prospects. Shanahan has begun participating in team activities, providing guidance as the team navigates this challenging period. The team aims to have its full roster ready for the upcoming season, with the first preseason game scheduled for August 13.