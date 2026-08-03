Padres Acquiring Southpaw From Division Rival

The San Diego Padres are bolstering their pitching rotation by acquiring left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants. The trade, reported on Monday (August 3), comes just hours before baseball's trade deadline. Ray, a two-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner, is expected to bring significant strength to the Padres' lineup.

According to Padres Mission, the Giants will receive right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez and prospect Joniel Hernandez in return. Mendez is currently ranked as the Padres' third-best prospect. Ray is in the final year of a five-year, $115 million contract, with the Giants reportedly covering half of his $25 million salary for 2026.

Ray has had a strong season, with a 10-6 record and a 3.06 ERA. His recent performance, including a 1.09 ERA over his last eight games, has significantly increased his trade value. His last start as a Giant was against the Padres, where he allowed only one run in six innings.

The Giants, who are out of playoff contention, have been active sellers at the deadline. They have already traded other key players, including Luis Arráez and Tyler Mahle. The move to trade Ray aligns with their strategy to offload players in the final year of their contracts.

For the Padres, acquiring Ray signals a commitment to strengthening their rotation as they aim for postseason success. The deal is seen as a strategic move to enhance their pitching depth and competitiveness within the National League West.