Pochettino Stays As USMNT Head Coach

Mauricio Pochettino has signed a contract extension to remain the head coach of the United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) through the 2030 World Cup. This decision comes after Pochettino led the team to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, marking the team's best performance in over two decades. The extension reflects the U.S. Soccer Federation's confidence in Pochettino's leadership and vision for the team's future.

Pochettino, 54, was hired by the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2024 following the departure of Gregg Berhalter. Under his guidance, the USMNT won its group and achieved its first knockout stage victory in 24 years, although they were ultimately defeated by Belgium in the Round of 16. According to Yahoo Sports, the Argentine coach is close to finalizing the deal, which will allow him to oversee key competitions such as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2029 Copa America.

Despite interest from European clubs, Pochettino has chosen to continue his journey with the USMNT. As reported by Fox Sports Radio, Pochettino's tactical approach and commitment to player development have been pivotal in shaping the team's identity. His decision to stay is seen as a positive step toward maintaining momentum and continuity within the team.

Negotiations for Pochettino's extension have been ongoing, with both parties expressing mutual interest in continuing their collaboration. The Chosun reported that U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Batson emphasized the shared belief that the best days of U.S. soccer lie ahead. With Pochettino's future now secured, the USMNT can focus on building a competitive team for the upcoming international tournaments.