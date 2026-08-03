Rays Acquire Catcher From In-State Rival

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a significant move by acquiring catcher Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins. The trade, reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, involves the Rays sending three prospects, including highly-touted infielder Brayden Taylor, to the Marlins. Hicks, a 27-year-old Toronto native, has been impressive this season, slashing .282/.363/.432 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs over 101 games.

Hicks made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Marlins and has since become a versatile player, also spending time as a first baseman and designated hitter. He represented Canada at the World Baseball Classic earlier this year. The Rays, currently leading the American League with a 65-46 record, are bolstering their roster as they aim for a strong postseason run.

In exchange, the Marlins receive infielder Brayden Taylor, the Rays' No. 16-ranked prospect, shortstop Adrian Santana, and right-handed pitcher Jacob Kisting. Taylor, 24, has shown promise in double-A Montgomery, while Santana and Kisting have also demonstrated potential in their respective leagues.

The Marlins, who are 1.5 games back from the final National League Wild Card spot, have struggled recently, prompting them to reconsider their trade deadline strategy. The addition of these prospects could help the team in the long run. The trade highlights the Rays' commitment to strengthening their lineup as they push for playoff success.