States, Australia Sends Help To Spokane

Fire crews from 12 different states and international partners have been dispatched to Spokane, Washington, to help battle the devastating wildfires. More than 4,000 personnel have been deployed, including over 100 from California. Fire management specialists from Australia and New Zealand have also traveled to eastern Washington to provide operational support.

The Spokane Complex Fire has burned over 5,000 acres and destroyed at least 600 buildings. The Los Angeles County Fire Department has sent resources from Southern California, with crews on standby. Tom Clemo, Deputy Chief of the Santa Monica Fire Department, is part of the California Interagency Incident Management Team 7, which is working alongside Team 4. "Our job is to bring process to the chaos and help support the local community," Clemo said in an interview with NBC Los Angeles.

The fire management teams are collaborating with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The Los Angeles County Fire Department's response includes its urban search and rescue team, USA-2, which recently returned from a deployment in Venezuela.

International support has also been crucial. The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) hosted a Fire Department Exchange, bringing together fire service professionals from the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Portugal to discuss strategies for wildfire management.

As the summer heat persists, officials remind residents to stay prepared and heed any warnings or evacuation orders. The Spokane community continues to face challenges as the firefight progresses, with wind conditions posing additional difficulties.