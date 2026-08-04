Colts WR Pierce Remains On PUP List

By iHeartRadio

August 4, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Photo: Tim Warner / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as the team enters the second week of training camp. The 26-year-old is recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in March, which has kept him sidelined from practices and games. Colts head coach Shane Steichen stated that Pierce is progressing well but did not provide a specific timeline for his return.

Pierce, who signed a four-year, $114 million contract with the Colts in March, had been dealing with ankle issues since the end of the 2024 season. Despite the pain, he managed to record over 1,000 receiving yards in the 2025 season, leading the NFL in yards per catch for the second consecutive year. Pierce initially received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to address the issue, but when it didn't resolve the problem, he opted for surgery.

The Colts are optimistic about Pierce's recovery, with general manager Chris Ballard expressing confidence that there will be no long-term effects from the procedure. Meanwhile, Pierce has been actively engaged during practices, observing from the sidelines and learning from the quarterbacks' perspectives. He believes this experience will enhance his understanding of the game once he returns to the field.

The Colts are eager for Pierce's return, especially after trading away Michael Pittman Jr. to make room for Pierce's contract. The team hopes to have him ready for the start of the regular season, with Steichen aiming for a Week 1 return. Pierce's presence is crucial for the Colts' offense, as he is expected to be the primary target alongside receivers Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices