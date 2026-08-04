Colts WR Pierce Remains On PUP List

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as the team enters the second week of training camp. The 26-year-old is recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in March, which has kept him sidelined from practices and games. Colts head coach Shane Steichen stated that Pierce is progressing well but did not provide a specific timeline for his return.

Pierce, who signed a four-year, $114 million contract with the Colts in March, had been dealing with ankle issues since the end of the 2024 season. Despite the pain, he managed to record over 1,000 receiving yards in the 2025 season, leading the NFL in yards per catch for the second consecutive year. Pierce initially received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to address the issue, but when it didn't resolve the problem, he opted for surgery.

The Colts are optimistic about Pierce's recovery, with general manager Chris Ballard expressing confidence that there will be no long-term effects from the procedure. Meanwhile, Pierce has been actively engaged during practices, observing from the sidelines and learning from the quarterbacks' perspectives. He believes this experience will enhance his understanding of the game once he returns to the field.

The Colts are eager for Pierce's return, especially after trading away Michael Pittman Jr. to make room for Pierce's contract. The team hopes to have him ready for the start of the regular season, with Steichen aiming for a Week 1 return. Pierce's presence is crucial for the Colts' offense, as he is expected to be the primary target alongside receivers Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin.