Commanders CB Witherspoon Retires

The Washington Commanders announced today that veteran cornerback Akhello Witherspoon has retired, just before the start of the NFL season. The 31-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in March, has been placed on the NFL's reserve-retired list. Witherspoon's retirement comes after a nine-season career with the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers, during which he accumulated 13 interceptions in 96 regular-season games.

In response to Witherspoon's retirement, the Commanders have signed defensive back Fabian Moreau. Moreau, who was born on April 9, 1994, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Standing at 6-foot and weighing 204 pounds, Moreau has played 124 games over his career, including 11 games last season. According to Pro Football Reference, Moreau has amassed 41 interception return yards throughout his career.

Witherspoon's unexpected retirement leaves a gap in the Commanders' defense, but the addition of Moreau aims to bolster the team's secondary as they prepare for the upcoming season.