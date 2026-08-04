Cuba Faces Sixth Nationwide Blackout This Year

Cuba is experiencing its sixth nationwide power outage of the year, leaving over 10 million residents without electricity, water, or cell service amid intense summer heat. The United States government has issued a security warning for Americans traveling to the island due to the ongoing crisis.

The latest blackout began late Sunday (August 2) and briefly improved in parts of Havana on Monday before a secondary failure wiped out those gains. According to Al Jazeera, two units at the Energas gas-fired plant at Boca de Jaruco were reconnected to the grid, but an electrical oscillation caused another collapse. The Cuban government attributes the failures to chronic fuel shortages and outdated infrastructure, exacerbated by long-standing U.S. sanctions.

The situation has been worsened by recent thunderstorms, which disrupted restoration efforts, as reported by CNN. The U.S. Embassy in Havana has advised Americans in Cuba to prepare for significant disruptions. The embassy's statement, obtained by Fox News, warns travelers to expect major disruptions due to the blackout crisis.

Cuba's energy crisis, compounded by U.S. sanctions, has led to a severe shortage of fuel and replacement parts, leaving the island's power system prone to collapse. The Cuban government blames the U.S. for restricting oil supplies and access to financing, while others cite decades of underinvestment and mismanagement in the energy sector.

Efforts to restore power involve creating small, isolated networks to supply essential services before reconnecting larger generating plants. However, these measures have only provided limited relief. As the island continues to grapple with frequent blackouts, residents face disruptions in daily life, including transportation, water supply, and medical services.