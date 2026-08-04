Dolphins President Steps Down After 13 Years

Tom Garfinkel, the longtime President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins, announced his departure from his role after 13 years, marking the end of a transformative era for the organization. Garfinkel will remain involved as Vice Chairman of the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and as Managing Partner of the Miami Grand Prix.

Under Garfinkel's leadership, the Dolphins evolved into a diversified sports and entertainment entity. He spearheaded a $550 million renovation of Hard Rock Stadium and secured major events like the Super Bowl and the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, significantly boosting the team's revenue. Garfinkel's tenure saw the Dolphins' valuation soar, with revenues increasing by over 400%.

In a strategic move, Stephen Ross, Dolphins owner, launched Ross Sports & Entertainment, which will oversee the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and other events. Daniel Sillman, Ross's son-in-law, has been appointed CEO of this new entity. Sillman, who has worked closely with Ross, will manage the executive leadership team and oversee football operations.

Garfinkel expressed gratitude for his time with the Dolphins, stating, "The business has never been in a better place." He thanked the South Florida community and Dolphins fans for their support. He added, "I have every confidence in where this organization is headed under Danny's leadership."

Sillman praised Garfinkel's contributions, noting, "Tom and this leadership team have built one of the most admired organizations in global sports." He expressed excitement about the future, aiming to build on the solid foundation established by Garfinkel.