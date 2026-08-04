Eagles RT Misses Third Straight Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles' right tackle, Lane Johnson, missed his third consecutive practice today (Tuesday, August 4) at the Eagles' training camp. Johnson, 36, is absent due to an excused, non-injury-related reason. The Eagles have not provided further details or a timeline for his return, but his absence is not related to the foot injury that sidelined him last season.

In Johnson's absence, third-round rookie Markel Bell is stepping up to take first-team reps at right tackle. Bell, a 6-foot-9, 346-pound tackle from Miami, is training to be a backup swing tackle this season. He has been working closely with veteran teammates like Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson to acclimate to the NFL. Bell's transition from left to right tackle is part of the Eagles' strategy to develop versatile players for their offensive line.

Markel Bell expressed confidence in his abilities, stating, "It's football, man. There's no reason to overcomplicate it." Despite his rookie status, Bell is making the most of his opportunity to learn from seasoned players like Johnson.

The Eagles' training camp continues with practices scheduled throughout the week. The team is managing Johnson's workload carefully, prioritizing his readiness for the regular season. The Eagles Wire reports that Johnson's absence is not cause for immediate concern, as the team focuses on maintaining a strong offensive line.