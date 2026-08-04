Jets Rookie Sadiq Suffers Post-Surgery Setback

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq is facing a setback in his recovery from hernia surgery, causing him to miss his third consecutive training camp practice. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Tuesday (August 4) that Sadiq will be sidelined for "a little bit" as he continues his recovery. Despite this, Glenn remains confident that Sadiq will be ready for the regular season opener on Sunday, September 13, against the Tennessee Titans.

Sadiq, who was drafted 16th overall from the University of Oregon in the 2026 NFL Draft, underwent the procedure in May. The surgery was necessary due to issues that arose during his final collegiate season. According to Glenn, the setback is related to the previous surgery, which typically involves addressing both sides of the hernia.

The New York Post reports that Sadiq, 21, was a standout at Oregon, earning second-team All-American honors and winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award in 2025. During his three seasons at Oregon, he recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Heavy.com notes that Sadiq missed the final week of organized team activities (OTAs) and the entire mandatory minicamp in June due to the surgery. He initially participated in the first three days of training camp but has since been placed on a maintenance program to ensure a full recovery.

The setback has opened opportunities for other tight ends on the Jets' roster, such as Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods, to gain more practice reps. However, Glenn remains optimistic about Sadiq's return, emphasizing the importance of ensuring his readiness for the regular season.