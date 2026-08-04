Panthers WR Suffers Stinger On Hard Fall

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is recovering from an apparent stinger suffered during Tuesday's (August 4) training camp practice. Head coach Dave Canales reported that Legette landed hard on his back and head after making a catch. Although Legette was cleared of a concussion, he will need time to recover and is expected to miss some practice sessions.

Legette, who was already not expected to play in Thursday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, has been a standout during the Panthers' training camp. He has been praised for his performance and work ethic, which have been evident since the offseason. "It's business as usual for X," said Canales, emphasizing Legette's dedication and the team's plans for him.

The Panthers are adapting to several injuries in their receiving corps, including a season-ending injury to rookie Chris Brazzell II. Legette, a former first-round pick, is seen as a key player in the team's offense, especially with Brazzell's absence. Canales expressed confidence in Legette's ability to step up, noting his strong offseason and training camp performance.