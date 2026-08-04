Paramount-Warner Bros Antitrust Trial Set For March 2027

A federal judge has scheduled the antitrust trial challenging the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery for March 2027. The trial, which will take place in Oakland, California, comes after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) filed lawsuits opposing the $111 billion merger. The plaintiffs argue that the merger would reduce competition in the film and television industry and harm writers by consolidating the largest buyer and employer of film and TV programming.

Paramount had requested an earlier trial date in November 2026, citing the financial burden of paying Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders $7 million per day starting October 1 until the deal closes. The company argues that the merger will enhance its ability to compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime, ultimately benefiting consumers. However, the states and WGA contend that the merger will decrease competition and negatively impact the creative industry.

The trial's outcome is crucial for Paramount, as the company has set a deadline to close the deal by June 4, 2027. The case will heavily rely on expert testimony from economists and involve extensive document discovery and depositions. The Department of Justice has already approved the merger, but the state case presents a significant obstacle.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized the importance of a thorough review, stating, "Our challenge to the unlawful Warner Bros./Paramount merger is a clean-cut antitrust challenge through and through." The trial will determine whether the merger is lawful and whether it will proceed as planned.