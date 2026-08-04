Reid: Mia Bieniemy Improving, Eric's Return TBD

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Mia Bieniemy, remains hospitalized after a shooting incident at their home in Virginia. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reported on Monday (August 3) that Mia is getting better and stronger, having moved out of the ICU. The couple's son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, is accused of shooting his 57-year-old mother on July 26. He is currently held without bond at the Loudoun County Detention Center, facing charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

The incident took place at the family's home in Ashburn, Virginia, where Mia sustained gunshot wounds to her left forearm and shoulder. She underwent surgery, and part of a projectile remains in her body. According to ESPN, Mia called 911 after the shooting.

Eric Bieniemy, who rejoined the Chiefs as offensive coordinator earlier this year, is currently away from the team's training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, to be with his family. Reid stated there is no timetable for Bieniemy's return, emphasizing the importance of his presence with his family during this time. Pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier will assume Bieniemy's duties in his absence.

The Chiefs organization expressed their support for the Bieniemy family, with Reid noting that the team's "thoughts and prayers" are with them. The next court date for Elijah Bieniemy is scheduled for August 31, as reported by ABC News.