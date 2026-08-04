Skubal's Debut Headlines MLB Action

Tarik Skubal is set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday (August 4) against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The left-hander, acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Detroit Tigers, headlines today's Major League Baseball action. Skubal, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, was the centerpiece of the Dodgers' trade deadline moves, showcasing their commitment to bolstering their pitching rotation for a postseason push.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees will see their top prospect, George Lombard Jr., take the field for his major league debut at shortstop against the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx. Lombard's promotion comes as the Yankees seek to inject new talent into their lineup amid a competitive season.

In other games, the Boston Red Sox will host the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, aiming for their sixth consecutive win. The Atlanta Braves, also on a five-game winning streak, will face the Miami Marlins as they look to maintain their momentum.

The MLB trade deadline, which concluded on Monday (August 3), saw a flurry of activity, with Skubal's move to the Dodgers being one of the most significant transactions. According to MLB.com, the Dodgers acquired Skubal in exchange for prospects River Ryan, Zyhir Hope, and Brady Smith. The trade has positioned the Dodgers as strong contenders for the postseason.

With the trade deadline behind us, teams are now focused on the remainder of the season, aiming to secure playoff spots and strengthen their rosters for the postseason.