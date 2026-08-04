U.S. Water Suspected Iran Cyberattacks Include 12 States

A recent wave of cyberattacks has targeted water systems in at least 12 U.S. states, with officials suspecting a link to Iran. According to Time, the attacks began in Minnesota, where over 30 water facilities were affected last week. Michigan is among the latest states to report similar incidents.

The FBI and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have issued warnings to water facilities nationwide, urging them to bolster their cybersecurity measures. The attacks have primarily disrupted operations, causing some facilities to switch to manual operations, but have not resulted in any water contamination. PBS NewsHour reports that federal officials believe Iran is likely behind these attacks, although no official attribution has been made.

The Guardian notes that these cyberattacks coincide with heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The attacks have prompted calls for increased investment in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has advised utilities to enhance password security and disconnect key systems from the internet to prevent further breaches.

President Donald Trump has controversially blamed Minnesota for the attacks, while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has criticized the Trump administration for reducing cybersecurity resources. As investigations continue, federal agencies emphasize the need for vigilance and improved cybersecurity measures to protect essential services.