Bears Activate LB Edwards From NFI List

The Chicago Bears have reactivated linebacker TJ Edwards from the non-football injury (NFI) list, allowing him to return to training camp. Edwards, 29, was initially placed on the NFI list due to a calf injury sustained while training, separate from his previous broken fibula suffered during the playoffs. His return marks a significant boost for the Bears as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Last year, Edwards missed seven regular-season games due to injuries but managed to start all 10 games he played, recording 67 tackles, an interception, and half a sack. The Bears are hopeful that Edwards will remain healthy and contribute significantly to their defense this season.

The NFI list is designated for players who are injured away from team activities. Players on this list can attend meetings and use team facilities but cannot practice until medically cleared. Edwards' stay on the NFI list was brief, as NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the injury was a "minor muscle strain."

Alongside Edwards, the Bears have several other players on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, including cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker Noah Sewell, who are still recovering from football-related injuries. These players can participate in meetings and rehab but must be cleared before returning to practice.

The Bears are optimistic about Edwards' return and look forward to seeing him back on the field, contributing to the team's defensive efforts. As the season approaches, the Bears aim to maintain a healthy roster to improve their performance from last year.