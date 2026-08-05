Chuck Edwards Drops Reelection Bid After Censure Recommendation

North Carolina Republican Chuck Edwards announced on Wednesday (August 5) that he will not seek reelection after the House Ethics Committee recommended his censure for violating House rules regarding sexual harassment. The committee's investigation found that Edwards created a hostile work environment and engaged in inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers.

The Ethics Committee's report detailed "persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct" by Edwards, which included showering the staffers with lavish gifts and making comments about their appearances. The report did not find evidence of sexual activity but concluded that Edwards' behavior likely violated the House code of conduct prohibiting sexual harassment.

In a post on X, Edwards stated, "After much prayer and reflection, I've decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term." He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve western North Carolina and denied any wrongdoing, stating that he looks forward to clearing his name.

The House is expected to vote on the censure once it returns from its August recess. A censure is a formal statement of disapproval and is considered a severe punishment short of expulsion. If approved, Edwards would be required to stand in the House chamber while the censure resolution is read aloud.

Edwards, who took office in 2023, was already considered vulnerable in his reelection bid. Election forecasters had rated his race as a "toss-up," indicating improving Democratic chances in the district.