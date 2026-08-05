Dodgers' Catcher Dalton Rushing Has Slightly Torn UCL

By iHeartRadio

August 5, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees
Photo: Caleb Bowlin / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing a setback as catcher Dalton Rushing has been diagnosed with a slight tear in the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. An MRI conducted on Monday (August 3) confirmed the injury, leaving his return for the season uncertain. Rushing was placed on the injured list, with the Dodgers officially citing a right elbow strain.

The UCL injury is significant as it often leads to Tommy John surgery, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains hopeful that Rushing can avoid surgery. Roberts mentioned that Rushing will not throw for four to six weeks, making it unlikely for him to return as a catcher this season. However, the Dodgers might consider using him as a pinch-hitter later in the season or during the postseason.

Rushing, who became the primary catcher after Will Smith injured his neck in early June, has been a key offensive player for the Dodgers. He has hit .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 74 games. The Dodgers have acquired catchers Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia to fill the gap, as Smith is still recovering and expected to need several more weeks before returning.

The Dodgers are currently managing without their top catchers, but they remain optimistic about Rushing's and Smith's recovery. The team hopes to have both players back in action as they aim for a strong finish to the season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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