Doncic's Ex-Fiancee Pulls Child Support Petition

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and his former fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, are working towards resolving their child support and custody issues amicably. Goltes recently withdrew her petition for child support filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, expressing a desire to settle the matter through mutual agreement. The petition, which was initially filed in March, sought support and attorney fees from Doncic.

Goltes is the mother of Doncic's two daughters, Gabriela, age two, and Olivia, seven months, who reside with her in Slovenia. Doncic has spent the offseason in Slovenia to be closer to his children and has filed an injunction with Slovenian courts for joint custody. The Slovenian courts are currently handling the custody resolution.

Doncic, who announced he would spend the summer in Slovenia, opted out of participating in the FIBA World Cup European qualifying games to prioritize his family. He stated, "I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life."

In a move to extend his time in Slovenia, Doncic plans to host a four-day minicamp for the Lakers in Ljubljana from August 20 to 24. This camp will include workouts, golf, and sightseeing, aiming to foster team bonding before the NBA season begins.

The couple's relationship saw challenges following the birth of their daughter Olivia in December 2025, leading to Goltes' initial petition. However, with the withdrawal of the petition, both parties appear committed to resolving their differences for the benefit of their children.