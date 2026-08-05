Pirates Release Struggling DH Marcell Ozuna

The Pittsburgh Pirates have parted ways with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, releasing the 35-year-old on Wednesday (August 5). Ozuna, who signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Pirates in February, struggled to replicate his past success, hitting just .203 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 70 games this season. His performance marked a significant decline from his All-Star 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves, where he boasted a .302 batting average and 39 home runs.

The Pirates, currently one game under .500, made the decision to release Ozuna as they sought to improve their roster. According to the Tribune-Review, Ozuna's playing time dwindled as the season progressed, with the veteran appearing in only 11 games in June and 12 in July.

Taking Ozuna's place on the roster is 26-year-old switch-hitting utility man Ronny Simon, who has been called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. Simon leads the International League with a .330 batting average and has an impressive .889 OPS this season. The Pirates claimed Simon off waivers from the Marlins last year, but he played only eight games before a shoulder injury ended his season. He re-signed with the Pirates on a minor league deal in the offseason.

Simon brings versatility and a strong performance against left-handed pitchers, boasting a 1.057 OPS against them this season. The Pirates hope Simon can address their struggles against lefties, a role Ozuna was initially expected to fill. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Simon's call-up was made late Tuesday night to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.