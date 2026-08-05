Severe Weather Bearing Down On Midwest

Severe thunderstorms are poised to impact millions across the Midwest this week, with major cities like Chicago, St. Louis, and Kansas City in the storm's path. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain, with a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk in place for much of the region. According to the FOX Forecast Center, widespread rainfall totals of up to two inches are possible through Thursday (August 7), with localized amounts potentially reaching three inches.

The heavy rain is attributed to a strong dip in the jet stream moving through the north-central U.S., which is helping to spawn a surface low and an accompanying cold front. This system is expected to slow down by Wednesday (August 6) afternoon, allowing rain and thunderstorms to develop and move from west to east. Some areas may experience repeated rounds of rainfall, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

In addition to the rain, a few severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail could develop ahead of the front during the afternoon. The New York Post reports that large hail and tornadoes are possible in parts of southeastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, eastern Iowa, northern Missouri, and northeastern Kansas, where a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms has been issued by NOAA.

The severe weather is part of a multiday threat affecting more than 135 million people across the Midwest and Northeast. By Thursday, the threat is expected to shift eastward, with storms continuing to develop along the cold front. The Yahoo News reports that these moisture-rich storms could bring low-end-risk flash flooding, with widespread rainfall totals of one to two inches possible across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the severe weather unfolds.